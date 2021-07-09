Youngster crushed to death, brother injured in a road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :A youngster was crushed to death while his elder brother sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a passenger bus at Pull Naqasu near Kabirwala city here on Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Zaffar Shah resident of Kabirwala city was going to the market on a motorcycle along with his elder brother Munawar Shah when speeding Shalimar bus express heading towards Multan from Jhang collided with the motorcycle. Resultantly, they sustained serious injuries and Zaffar Shah succumbed to injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Civil Hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.