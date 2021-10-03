Youngster crushed to death on railway track

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :A youngster crushed to death on Sunday when a train hit him near the city area here.

According to Rescue 122 sources, Muhammad Imran (32) resident of Village 15/8-BR of Tehsil Main Channu was crossing the railway track when a train hit him.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The rescue officials shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Main Channu, however, the concerned and railway department have started the investigations about the incident.