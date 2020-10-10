UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youngster Crushed To Death, Two Injured

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:45 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :A youngster was crushed to death while another two sustained serious injuries in a collision between truck and tractor trolley here on Saturday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Kashif resident of Adda Arra Daira Dinpanah was on the way to home after loading his truck from the market.

All of a sudden, the truck collided with a truck trolley standing on the road due to technical fault.

Resultantly, Muhammad Kashif died at the spot while another two sustained serious injuries.

Police concerned reached the spot and handed over the body heirs and shifted the injured to the hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

