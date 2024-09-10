Youngster Crushed To Death Under Train
Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A youngster was crushed to death under a train in tehsil Burewala, here on Tuesday.
According to sources, Ali Haider (22), resident of Noor Block, was allegedly busy in mobile phone when he fell prey to the mishap. However, police concerned is conducting probe into the mishap.
Recent Stories
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over Rs309 mln out of Rs1 bln collected from POS invoice fee collection: Aurangzeb4 minutes ago
-
Chandio urges all political parties to work for economic prosperity of Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
DC Tank ensure to take major steps to improve TMA4 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive continues in ICT; 2 held for violations14 minutes ago
-
ATC declares two PTI leaders as POs in May-9 case24 minutes ago
-
Minister holds PEF 88th BoD meeting24 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme24 minutes ago
-
Strong surveillance, regular monitoring basis of reduced dengue cases, says CEO Health34 minutes ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC extends physical remand of two accused44 minutes ago
-
Trade Policy 2025 to be announced soon; Jam Kamal54 minutes ago
-
Four drug dealers nabbed; ice, hashish recovered1 hour ago
-
Industrial consumers FESCO’s top priority: CEO1 hour ago