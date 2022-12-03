UrduPoint.com

Youngster Died, Another Three Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022

Youngster died, another three injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :A youngster died while another three including two girls sustained serious injuries on Sunday when two motorcycles collided head at Adda Khudai in Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, the deceased was identified as Atif (20) son of Saeed.

However, Sania, daughter of Allah Yar, Aleesha (18) daughter of Allah Yar and Fahad (20) son of Ashique sustained serious injuries.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Similarly, the body of the deceased was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh by Rangpur Police.

