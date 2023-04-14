Youngster Dies After Being Hit With Harvesting Machine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A youngster died after being hit by a harvester machine in Rangpur area on Friday.
According to details, a young man identified as Muhammad Azam, a resident of Lahore, sustained serious injuries after being hit with a harvester machine while harvesting wheat at Ada Kharkan, a suburb of Tehsil Rangpur Muzaffargarh.
The man later succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the hospital.
The deceased had come to Rangpur from Lahore for wheat harvesting season.