Youngster Dies After Being Hit With Harvesting Machine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A youngster died after being hit by a harvester machine in Rangpur area on Friday.

According to details, a young man identified as Muhammad Azam, a resident of Lahore, sustained serious injuries after being hit with a harvester machine while harvesting wheat at Ada Kharkan, a suburb of Tehsil Rangpur Muzaffargarh.

The man later succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the hospital.

The deceased had come to Rangpur from Lahore for wheat harvesting season.

