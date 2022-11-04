Youngster dies as oil tanker runs over motorcycle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A youngster was crushed to death on Friday as speeding oil tanker ran over his motorcycle near Thermal bypass.

According to Rescue officials, 38-year-old Muhammad Asif s/o Muhammad Nawaz was riding his motorcycle when suddenly a speeding oil tanker hit him.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries.

The Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital where duty doctors confirmed his death.