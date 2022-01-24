UrduPoint.com

Youngster Dies, Brother Injures In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 07:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :A youngster died while his brother sustained severe injuries as a motorcycle was crushed by a speeding truck at Daira Deenpanah in tehsil Kotaddu.

According to police sources, two brothers namely Hanzala Rafique and Ahmed Rafique were heading to college on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck crushed the motorcyclists.

Resultantly, Hanzala Rafique died on the spot while his brother Ahmed Rafique was shifted to Rural Health Centre Daira Deenpanah in precarious condition. The truck driver managed to escape from accident site.

