Open Menu

Youngster Dies In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Youngster dies in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A youngster was killed while another sustained injuries as an overspeeding tractor trolley ran over a motorcycle near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Road on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, an overspeeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle near the Noor Shah Talai Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area.

As a result, an 18-year-old youngster named Saeed Ahmad s/o Abdul Aziz died on the spot, while Muhammad Hamza sustained injuries.

The dead body was handed over to the heirs after being covered with a sheet.

The incident took place due to overspeeding and carelessness.

Police launched an interrogation into the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Martyrs Shaheed Road Died Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

12 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

13 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

13 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

13 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

13 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

13 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

13 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan