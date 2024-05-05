Youngster Dies In Road Mishap
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A youngster was killed while another sustained injuries as an overspeeding tractor trolley ran over a motorcycle near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Road on Sunday.
According to rescue officials, an overspeeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle near the Noor Shah Talai Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area.
As a result, an 18-year-old youngster named Saeed Ahmad s/o Abdul Aziz died on the spot, while Muhammad Hamza sustained injuries.
The dead body was handed over to the heirs after being covered with a sheet.
The incident took place due to overspeeding and carelessness.
Police launched an interrogation into the incident.
