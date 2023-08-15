Open Menu

Youngster Dies, Two Hurt In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 08:35 PM

A youngster was killed while two others sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and tractor-trolley near Chowk Qureshi DG Khan road on Tuesday

According to Rescue officials, three friends riding on motorbike were going somewhere when a speeding tractor trolley hit the motorbike near Chowk Qureshi in which 28 years old youngster named Muhammad Hanif s/o Muhammad Rafiq resident of Bait Malana Ghazi Ghat died on the spot.

While his two accomplices namely Muhammad Shahid and Muhammad Ajmal sustained serious injuries Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Indus hospital after providing first-aid. The incident took place due to over-speeding.

