Youngster drowned in Stepa canal Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :A youngster, named Younas Omar aged 18, drowned while taking bath in Stepa canal, district Swabi.

According to Rescue 1122 on Wednesday, on receiving information yesterday (Tuesday), a team of the divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started search operation in the canal, but failed to recover the body.

On morning of Wednesday once again started operation for the recovery of the body and two hours of hectic search operation succeeded in the recovery of the dead body that was later handed over to the heirs of the deceased. He hailed from Swat.