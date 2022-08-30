UrduPoint.com

Youngster Drowns In Flood Water

August 30, 2022

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A youngster died of drowning in floodwater near Fazilpur in district Rajanpur.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Mujahid son of Abdul Khaliq, resident of Rana Faiz Street, was heading home after purchasing ration. When he was crossing a temporary bridge at Shahpur road, all of a sudden, he slipped and fell down into flood water. Resultantly, he died. Rescue 1122 recovered the body.

