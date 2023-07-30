Youngster drowns in river

MUZAFFARGARG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :A youngster drowned in the Indus River while bathing near Meerani Patrolling Post on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a caller informed rescue officials that a youngster was bathing in the Indus River when he slipped towards the deep water and drowned in the river.

The rescue divers reached the spot and started a search operation to recover the boy.

However, the provincial government has already imposed section 144 on bathing in rivers and canals. The heirs alleged that the incident occurred due to negligence of the concerned departments as the youngster was bathing just 200 meters away from the patrolling post.