Youngster Drowns In Swimming Pool

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Youngster drowns in swimming pool

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :A youngster was drowned into a swimming pool here at 3-Kasi on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Tariq Mahmood s/o Allah Bukhash (35) resident of Green City housing scheme was bathing in Blue Zone swimming pool situated at 3-Kasi. All of a sudden, he slipped towards the deep water and drowned.

Rescue-1122 reached the spot and recovered the body from the swimming pool and later, shifted to Civil Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

