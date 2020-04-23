Youngster drowns into Chanab river

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :A youngster was drowned while crossing Chanab river through swimming here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Suleman s/o Muhammad Ayoob resident of Mouza Dera Haybat of Tehsil Rangpur was swimming in Chanab river to cross it.

All of sudden, he slipped towards the deep water and drowned into the river.

Rescue divers from Multan and local police have started the search operation to recover him from the river, however, the body has been recovered so far, rescue sources added.