Youngster drowns into river while boating

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :A youngster drowned while boating in river during picnic here in a mishap on Sunday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, jaam Farooq s/o jaam Nawaz resident of Gopang chowk ,shehr sultan area was boating in the river on Sunday,all of a sudden his feet slipped and he fell into the river and drowned.

The Rescue divers reached the spot and recovered the body from the river after efforts of hours.

The body has been handed over to heirs, rescue sources added.