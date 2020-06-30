UrduPoint.com
Youngster Electrocuted In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:42 PM

MUZAFFAEGRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :A youngster died in a mishap as he received severe electric shock at his shop Bihari colony Muzzafargrah on Tuesday.

According to details, Muhammad Asif (18) son of Muhammad Nazir was shifting a running fan to other corner of his shop. All of a sudden , he received electric shock. Resultantly , he died on way to hospital.

