Youngster electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFAEGRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :A youngster died in a mishap as he received severe electric shock at his shop Bihari colony Muzzafargrah on Tuesday.

According to details, Muhammad Asif (18) son of Muhammad Nazir was shifting a running fan to other corner of his shop. All of a sudden , he received electric shock. Resultantly , he died on way to hospital.