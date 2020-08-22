Youngster held for displaying arm on social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest a youngster who displayed illegal arm on social media.

According to official sources, Sarwar Shaheed Police team led by SHO Javed Iqbal raided and managed to arrest an alleged outlaw namely Hamaad.

The alleged outlaw displayed arm on social media and cause sense of fear in the area. SHO Javed Iqbal stated that nobody will be allowed to put arm on display. Such persons will be dealt strictly.

Police have also registered case against him.