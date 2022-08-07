UrduPoint.com

Youngster Held For Displaying Arms On Social Media

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2022 | 09:20 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest an alleged outlaw for displaying arms on social media, here on Sunday.

According to Police sources, Saddar police took notice of display of arms by a youngster named Muhammad Shehroz and managed to arrest him along with the pistol and bullets.

The youngster has uploaded his video with arms on social media (tiktok). DSP Imran Rasheed stated that such acts could not be allowed as these damage young generation. The police will not compromise on security.

Police spokesperson Shehbaz Zafar said that the persons found displaying arms would be dealt strictly.

