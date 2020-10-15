Youngster held for displaying weapons on social media

Old Kotwali police arrested a youngster on displaying weapons at social media during a raid at clock tower chowk here on Thursda

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Old Kotwali police arrested a youngster on displaying weapons at social media during a raid at clock tower chowk here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, crackdown against displaying of weapons continued in the city.

The Old Kotwali police team led by SHO Ali Raza conducted a raid at Clock Tower Chowk and arrested Fahad Malik s/o Allah Ditta resident of Faisal Colony.

The arrested criminal was used to upload videos and pictures on social media while holding different weapons in his hands.

Case has been registered against him with the concerned police station.