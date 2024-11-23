Youngster hir to death by tractor-trolley

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A youngster was run over by a speeding tractor-trolley near Karor Lal Eisan Layyah.

According to Rescue officials, Fiaz Hussain of Chak 79/TDA was going somewhere on a motorcycle when he met the accident.

He sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot. The rescue team shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital.

The police impounded the tractor-trolley and launched legal action against its driver.

