Open Menu

Youngster Hir To Death By Tractor-trolley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Youngster hir to death by tractor-trolley

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A youngster was run over by a speeding tractor-trolley near Karor Lal Eisan Layyah.

According to Rescue officials, Fiaz Hussain of Chak 79/TDA was going somewhere on a motorcycle when he met the accident.

He sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot. The rescue team shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital.

The police impounded the tractor-trolley and launched legal action against its driver.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Died

Recent Stories

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

25 minutes ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

54 minutes ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

3 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024

6 hours ago
 'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blit ..

'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg

15 hours ago
 Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 w ..

Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..

15 hours ago
 Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland agains ..

Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia

15 hours ago
 Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days f ..

Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work

15 hours ago
 London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US emb ..

London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan