Youngster Hir To Death By Tractor-trolley
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A youngster was run over by a speeding tractor-trolley near Karor Lal Eisan Layyah.
According to Rescue officials, Fiaz Hussain of Chak 79/TDA was going somewhere on a motorcycle when he met the accident.
He sustained serious injuries and died on-the-spot. The rescue team shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital.
The police impounded the tractor-trolley and launched legal action against its driver.
APP/sak
Recent Stories
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
Metro Bus Service to remain suspended for 4 days for construction work
London police blow up 'hoax device' outside US embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women's inter-collegiate athletics competitions held2 minutes ago
-
Police recover 29 stolen bikes, 9 valuable phones11 minutes ago
-
7 people injured in road mishap11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi contacts PTI Chairman on IHC's orders12 minutes ago
-
Indian troops granted impunity to commit killings, other atrocities in IIOJK: Hurriyat parties12 minutes ago
-
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad25 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Police Lines ahead of high-profile Belarus delegation visit51 minutes ago
-
Fans, media pay heartfelt tributes to Waheed Murad on his 41st death anniversary52 minutes ago
-
Fatima Khan criticizes Bushra Bibi's video remarks as 'diplomatic blunder'1 hour ago
-
DC convenes meeting to discuss water scarcity issues in Jamshoro1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam suspends key officials over HIV outbreak during dialysis at Nishtar hospital1 hour ago
-
CM Murad marks World Children’s Day with awareness walk1 hour ago