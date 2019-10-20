UrduPoint.com
Youngster Injured During Dacoity Bid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Dacoits opened fire and injured a youngster when he resisted during dacoity bid at Makhdoompur road here on Saturday night.

According to Rescue 1122, dacoits intercepted a youngster Allah Ditta of Fareedabad at Makhdoompur road and tried to loot him. The dacoits opened fire and injured him when he resisted. On information Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital.

