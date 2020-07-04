Youngster killed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth was allegedly shot dead by dacoits when he offered resistance to foil dacoity bid, at 8-Kassi area of district Khanewal.

According to Rescue 1122 and District Headquarters Hospital sources, a youngster namely Aamir Raza (28) son of Abdur Razzaq resident of 8-Kassi was heading to his destination on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, he was intercepted by two dacoits.

The dacoits tried to snatch motorcycle and other valuables. Aamir Raza offered resistance. The dacoits shot him dead. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to civil hospital.

Sadar Police Kabirwala was investigating the mishap.