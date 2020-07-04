UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youngster Killed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Youngster killed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :A youth was allegedly shot dead by dacoits when he offered resistance to foil dacoity bid, at 8-Kassi area of district Khanewal.

According to Rescue 1122 and District Headquarters Hospital sources, a youngster namely Aamir Raza (28) son of Abdur Razzaq resident of 8-Kassi was heading to his destination on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, he was intercepted by two dacoits.

The dacoits tried to snatch motorcycle and other valuables. Aamir Raza offered resistance. The dacoits shot him dead. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to civil hospital.

Sadar Police Kabirwala was investigating the mishap.

Related Topics

Dead Police Khanewal Kabirwala Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

7 hours ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

7 hours ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in vi ..

7 hours ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

7 hours ago

Head of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Accoun ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.