Youngster Killed, Another Hurt In Road Mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A youngster was killed while another sustained injuries due to collision between motorcycle and tractor trolley near Bahauddin Zakariya University Bosan road.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two youngsters riding on motorcycle were going back to home when a tractor trolley hit them near BZU Bosan road.

As a result, a 25 years old Ramzan s/o Ghulam Nabbi died on the spot while 24 years old Imran s/o Zulfikar sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs and shifted injured toNishtar hospital.

