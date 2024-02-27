Youngster Killed By Unknown Criminals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM
A youngster was allegedly murdered mysteriously by unknown persons in the limits of Karamdad Qureshi Police station, in Muzaffargarh
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A youngster was allegedly murdered mysteriously by unknown persons in the limits of Karamdad Qureshi Police station, in Muzaffargarh.
According to police sources, a youngster namely Shoaib Shah (23) son of Iqbal Shah was axed to death by unknown outlaws.
The deceased has received the last call from Multan by unknown person. However, the police were investigating. The parents appealed the government to take immediate notice of the murder and help ensure the arrest of the criminals.
Recent Stories
Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU
National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy ra ..
PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado
AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD
Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment
Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workp ..
PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 54 minutes ago
-
Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU4 minutes ago
-
Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy rains4 minutes ago
-
PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan4 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado4 minutes ago
-
AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD8 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment11 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workplace' held11 minutes ago
-
PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur6 minutes ago
-
Arrangements discussed to deliver free ration to deserving families under Ramazan package6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter6 minutes ago
-
IHC withdraws show-cause notice to DC Islamabad6 minutes ago