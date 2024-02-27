Youngster killed by unknown criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A youngster was allegedly murdered mysteriously by unknown persons in the limits of Karamdad Qureshi Police station, in Muzaffargarh.

According to police sources, a youngster namely Shoaib Shah (23) son of Iqbal Shah was axed to death by unknown outlaws.

The deceased has received the last call from Multan by unknown person. However, the police were investigating. The parents appealed the government to take immediate notice of the murder and help ensure the arrest of the criminals.