Youngster Killed In Multan
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:42 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) -:A youngster was killed while crossing the road near Bahadapur metro station Bosan road.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman here on Thursday,a 20-year-old boy, Nadeem. was crossing the road near Bahadapur metro station when a speeding car ran over him and he died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Nishtar hospital.