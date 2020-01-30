Youngster killed in Multan

A youngster was killed while crossing the road near Bahadapur metro station Bosan road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) -:A youngster was killed while crossing the road near Bahadapur metro station Bosan road.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman here on Thursday,a 20-year-old boy, Nadeem. was crossing the road near Bahadapur metro station when a speeding car ran over him and he died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Nishtar hospital.