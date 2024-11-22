Youngster killed in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A youngster was killed while two others including a minor girl sustained injuries after a trailer hit their motorcycle near Naag Shah Chowk, here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, three persons riding on a motorcycle were going somewhere when a speeding trailer hit them.

As a result, 18-year-old Muhammad Husnain, son of Muhammad Riaz, died on-the-spot while Luqman and five-year-old Rabia sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital after providing them the first aid.