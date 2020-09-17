UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youngster Killed Over Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:27 PM

An armed attacker on Thursday shot killed a youth over minor dispute near Jampur, police said

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :An armed attacker on Thursday shot killed a youth over minor dispute near Jampur, police said.

According to police, Numan, resident of Jampur, has a minor dispute with accused Asad alias Sanni.

On Thursday, Asad managed to force his entry into the locality and exchanged harsh words with Numan. After that, he opened indiscriminate firing at Numan. As a result, Numan received number of bullets and died on the spot.

Police, however, managed to arrest accused with weapon.Police sent the body for postmortem.

DSP Circle Jampur Chaudhary Fiaz said that Police Station Jampur had registered case on report of the victim's brother Muhammad Ahmad.

