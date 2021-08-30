UrduPoint.com

Youngster Recovered Few Hours After Kidnapping

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Youngster recovered few hours after kidnapping

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :In a swift operation, Khangarh police on Monday recovered a youngster from alleged kidnappers just two hours after the information was conveyed to 15 police emergency number.

Muhammad Arshad s/o Hayat Baloch was allegedly kidnapped from Seraiki Chowk in Khangarh and his parents registered complaint to 15 police emergency line, police officials said.

SHO Zaigham Abbas Shah, accompanying a team, reached the site. Employing modern technology and resources, the police team recovered the kidnapped youngster from Tileri bypass within two hours.

The alleged kidnappers Nadeem, Omar and Shani Multani, however, managed to escape. Muhammad Arshad informed police the accused wanted to take him to Karachi and kill him.

People of the area decorated police officials with flower garlands and handed them a basket of sweets as token of thanks. SHO praised police official Qaswar Abbas and other team members for their swift action.

Police have registered FIR against the alleged kidnappers and their facilitator Abu Bakar and started investigations.

