Youngster seeks action against influential on alleged torture, humiliation

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A young man and his family staged protest in front of the office of DPO Vehari seeking action against some influential persons who he alleged had subjected him to torture and humiliation in Vehari Sadar police area.

Tariq told newsmen that Lumberdar Faiz and Nazir Chadhar accompanying others had forced entry into his home at Chak 10/WB on the pretext of his illicit relations with a girl and beat him up. Later, he alleged, they blackened his face and forced him to walk in streets.

When contacted SHO PS Sadar Mahar Pervaiz said, police did not find any evidence in support of accused' s claim that his face was blackened and that he was made to walk in streets.

He added that both parties would appear before DSP and further action be taken then.

SHO said, Chadhar family alleged that complainant Tariq had kidnapped a girl from their family.