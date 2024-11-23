Open Menu

Youngster Shot Dead

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Youngster shot dead

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A youngster was shot dead by two unknown motorcyclist at Bawa Safra road here on Saturday evening.

According to Rescue 1122, a youngster Farhan was walking at Bawa Safra Road when two armed motorcyclist opened fire at him. He received four bullet injuries and died. Police concerned is investigating the incident. The deceased was shifted to Nishtar dead house by Rescue 1122.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Road Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

4 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

5 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

6 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

9 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan