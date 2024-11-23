Youngster shot dead

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A youngster was shot dead by two unknown motorcyclist at Bawa Safra road here on Saturday evening.

According to Rescue 1122, a youngster Farhan was walking at Bawa Safra Road when two armed motorcyclist opened fire at him. He received four bullet injuries and died. Police concerned is investigating the incident. The deceased was shifted to Nishtar dead house by Rescue 1122.