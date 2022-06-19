Youngster shot dead by cousin in domestic feud

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A youngster was shot dead allegedly by his cousin, following a domestic dispute, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 and Police sources, Muhammad Salman, resident of Mauza Rahim Shah, allegedly opened fire at his cousin Humair Aadil, son of Ghulam Hussain over a domestic dispute.

The bullet hit Humair Aadil at his chest resulting his death on the spot. The dead body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122.