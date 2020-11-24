UrduPoint.com
Youngster Shot Dead By Dacoits

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Youngster shot dead by dacoits

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :A youngster was allegedly shot dead by dacoits during a robbery at Kachiabadi, near Cinema Morr Khanewal.

According to city police station sources, A youngster namely Imran was shot dead by two armed man when he offered resistance to foil dacoity bid.

Similarly, in another incidents, dacoits looted another three shops. they looted Rs 1.6 million, snatched mobile phones and some other valuables .

DSP Tariq Perez along with police team rushed to the sites of dacoities and cardonned off the area in order to search the dacoits.

More Stories From Pakistan

