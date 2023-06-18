UrduPoint.com

Youngster Shot Dead By Unknown Outlaws

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 08:10 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :A youngster was shot dead by unknown outlaws at Village 42/10-R on Sunday.

According to police sources, Imran Khan s/o Musa Khan resident of Village 42/10-R in premises of Sadar police station was standing outside his house when unknown armed outlaws shot him dead.

The criminals also managed to escape from the scene.

Taking notice of the incident, the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq directed officers concerned to arrest the criminals as early as possible.

The forensic team have collected the evidences from the crime scene and started search operation in the area after registration of the case, police sources added.

