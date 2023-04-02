Youngster shot dead, four injured by armed outlaws

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A youngster was killed while four others sustained serious injuries when unknown outlaws attacked a house at Azeemabad Colony in premises of City police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, Shahbaz Rehman of Azeemabad Colony was sitting with his friends inside his house when some unknown outlaws started firing at the house. Resultantly, a youngster namely Omer alias Vicky was died at the spot while four others including Shahbaz Rehmani, Ali Raza, Rana Awais and Muhammad Zubair sustained serious bullet injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala where two injured were told to be in critical condition.

Police have registered the case and started the investigations into the incident, however, the police officials said that it seems to be an attack over old enmity adding that the criminals would be arrested soon.