Youngster Shot Dead In Robbery Bid

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Youngster shot dead in robbery bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Two unidentified armed robbers allegedly shot dead a youngster during an attempted robbery in the premises of Sadar Kot Addu police station on Monday.

According to police, Qari Sajjad Hussain, resident of the nearby village was returning home from Kot Addu city on motorcycle when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Taunsa Barrage.

They held him hostage at gun point and snatched cash and motorcycle from him.

Meanwhile, the robbers shot youngster dead when he tried to resist the robbery. The criminals managed to escape safely from the scene.

The police registered the case and started investigations.

However, the local people and traders union staged protest demonstration against rising incidents of dacoity and robbery in the area.

They demanded the DPO Muzaffargarh to arrest the criminals to provide sense of security to people.

