UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youngster Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 08:15 PM

Youngster shot dead over minor dispute

A youngster was shot dead over a minor dispute at Pull Ghazi Ghaat in the premises of Chowk Qureshi Police Station on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A youngster was shot dead over a minor dispute at Pull Ghazi Ghaat in the premises of Chowk Qureshi Police Station on Friday.

According to police, deceased Muhammad Sabir Hussain, resident of Mouza Fateh Suhrani, had a dispute with his neighbours Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Ahmed (accused) over some minor issues.

The accused tortured his younger brother Sadiq Hussain as few days ago.

The accused opened fire at Sabir Hussain at Pull Ghazi Ghaat after having exchange of hot words with him, who died on the spot.

The police shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy, and registered the case against the accused.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Exchange Police Station Died Ghazi

Recent Stories

CCPO Lahore holds open court at Ichhra police stat ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner directs MCR to seal plazas violated b ..

2 minutes ago

Nation praising PM's bold decision to seek confide ..

2 minutes ago

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

2 hours ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

2 hours ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.