Youngster shot dead over minor dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A youngster was shot dead over a minor dispute at Pull Ghazi Ghaat in the premises of Chowk Qureshi Police Station on Friday.

According to police, deceased Muhammad Sabir Hussain, resident of Mouza Fateh Suhrani, had a dispute with his neighbours Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Ahmed (accused) over some minor issues.

The accused tortured his younger brother Sadiq Hussain as few days ago.

The accused opened fire at Sabir Hussain at Pull Ghazi Ghaat after having exchange of hot words with him, who died on the spot.

The police shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy, and registered the case against the accused.