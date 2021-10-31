Youngster shot dead over minor dispute

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :A youngster was allegedly shot dead over a minor dispute here at Basti Muhammadpura in premises of Gagumandi police station on Sunday evening.

According to police sources, Zohaib Mughal had an exchange of arguments with Member Punjab Bait-Ul-Mall Committee district Vehari Hamza Mukhtar over some local issues. In fit of anger, the accused Hamza Mukhtar started firing on the deceased Zohaib Mughal and injured him.

The injured was shifted to Gagumandi hospital from where he was referred to Nisthar Hospital Multan due to critical condition but he succumbed to injuries on the way to Multan.

Police concerned reached the spot and arrested the father of the accused who was already escaped from the scene.

However, the heirs of the deceased staged protect demonstration against the murder and blocked Lahore-Multan road where negotiation with senior police officers were continued.