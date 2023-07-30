Youngster shot dead over minor dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :A youngster was shot dead over a miner dispute near Care Family Hospital Qasim Bela here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a youngster namely Danial s/o Akbar resident of Qasim Bela was playing snooker.

All of a sudden, his opponent player shot him dead after an exchange of hot arguments.

The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital, however, police concerned have also started investigations into the incident, police sources said.