Open Menu

Youngster Tortured By Three Individuals In Walidad Village

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Youngster tortured by three individuals in Walidad village

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Three persons in village Walidad, under Nawan Shehr Police Station Khanewal limits, have been charged for torturing a young man.

According to police sources, a video went viral in which three persons named Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Saqleen and Vicky Shah, residents of Village Nich, were torturing a youngster identified as Muhammad Danish Bajwa.

The police sources informed that Muhammad Danish was heading to somewhere when he was intercepted by the three persons who started beating him with bike chain.

The police registered the case and started the search for alleged outlaws.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Young Man Khanewal

Recent Stories

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

1 day ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

2 days ago
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

2 days ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

2 days ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

2 days ago
 'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

2 days ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

2 days ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan