Youngster Tortured By Three Individuals In Walidad Village
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Three persons in village Walidad, under Nawan Shehr Police Station Khanewal limits, have been charged for torturing a young man.
According to police sources, a video went viral in which three persons named Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Saqleen and Vicky Shah, residents of Village Nich, were torturing a youngster identified as Muhammad Danish Bajwa.
The police sources informed that Muhammad Danish was heading to somewhere when he was intercepted by the three persons who started beating him with bike chain.
The police registered the case and started the search for alleged outlaws.
Recent Stories
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Music composer Amjad Bobby remembered on death anniversary16 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Allama I.I.Kazi to be observed on 15 April11 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan pay tribute to writer Tariq Ashraf12 hours ago
-
KWSC adopts measures for effective drainage of rainwater12 hours ago
-
PPP to support govt for economic stability, prosperity: President Zardari12 hours ago
-
MQM-P blames HESCO, civic agencies for power outages, drainage issues in city after rain13 hours ago
-
Two bodies found13 hours ago
-
Man commits suicide13 hours ago
-
High level Saudi delegation led by FM to visit Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Over 55,000 vehicles entered Murree during Eid13 hours ago
-
Peaceful protests are allowed, anarchy won't be tolerated: Kundi13 hours ago
-
Threats of lightning: PDMA issues guidelines13 hours ago