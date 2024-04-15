Youngster tortured by three individuals in Walidad village

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Three persons in village Walidad, under Nawan Shehr Police Station Khanewal limits, have been charged for torturing a young man.

According to police sources, a video went viral in which three persons named Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Saqleen and Vicky Shah, residents of Village Nich, were torturing a youngster identified as Muhammad Danish Bajwa.

The police sources informed that Muhammad Danish was heading to somewhere when he was intercepted by the three persons who started beating him with bike chain.

The police registered the case and started the search for alleged outlaws.