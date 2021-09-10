UrduPoint.com

Youngster Tortured, Stabbed To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 10:58 PM

Youngster tortured, stabbed to death

A teenager was tortured and stabbed to death by unknown accused in Makhdoompur Pahooran area of Khanewal district on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A teenager was tortured and stabbed to death by unknown accused in Makhdoompur Pahooran area of Khanewal district on Friday.

According to police sources, seventeen (17) year old Muhammad Sajjad s/o Allah Dita went missing from Mouza Hussainabad after he left for his shop and did not return till Thursday night.

His family and relatives searched for him and found his body at a nearby crop field. It emerged, he died after receiving repeated blows of some sharp edged weapon.

Police said that fingers of his hands were also chopped off by the outlaws. Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy Station House Officer Rana Ejaz said that evidences were being collected from the crime scene and case has been registered against unknown accused.

Related Topics

Police Died Khanewal Family From Weapon

Recent Stories

US Charges Ex-Venezuela Official With 5.5 Ton Coca ..

US Charges Ex-Venezuela Official With 5.5 Ton Cocaine Smuggling - Justice Depart ..

7 minutes ago
 Farrukh describes Bilawal's criticism against PM I ..

Farrukh describes Bilawal's criticism against PM Imran as worthless

7 minutes ago
 Opposition parties not supporting electoral reform ..

Opposition parties not supporting electoral reforms to maintain their political, ..

7 minutes ago
 Strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs stressed ..

Strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs stressed

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death an ..

Quaid-e-Azam paid glowing tributes on his death anniversary

1 hour ago
 Russia's Q2 2021 GDP Up 10.5% From Q2 2020, Up 1.8 ..

Russia's Q2 2021 GDP Up 10.5% From Q2 2020, Up 1.8% From Q2 2019 - Rosstat

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.