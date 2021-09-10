Youngster tortured, stabbed to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A teenager was tortured and stabbed to death by unknown accused in Makhdoompur Pahooran area of Khanewal district on Friday.

According to police sources, seventeen (17) year old Muhammad Sajjad s/o Allah Dita went missing from Mouza Hussainabad after he left for his shop and did not return till Thursday night.

His family and relatives searched for him and found his body at a nearby crop field. It emerged, he died after receiving repeated blows of some sharp edged weapon.

Police said that fingers of his hands were also chopped off by the outlaws. Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy Station House Officer Rana Ejaz said that evidences were being collected from the crime scene and case has been registered against unknown accused.