KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have recovered a beheaded corpse of a youngster near a petrol pump in premises of City police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, receiving information through police emergency helpline 15, the police reached the spot and took the headless body of a youngster into custody who was later identified as Usman (25) resident of Makki Chowk.

The police teams have started the investigations into the incident, however, the investigation teams have also found blood marks in the street outside the house of the deceased.

The body has been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy, police sources added.