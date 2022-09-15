Youngsters earning through e-Rozgar programme:Malik Tabraiz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Incharge e-Rozgar programme Muzaffargarh Malik Tabraiz on Thursday said that Government's e-Rozgar programme has opened opportunities for youngsters enabling them to meet their family expenses and bringing home much needed foreign exchange

He said "Fresh admissions were now open for youngsters to join three-month freelancing courses to acquire skills that can enable them deliver services online and earn a heavy amount."He said that department of youth affairs and information technology board Punjab was offering free training to youngsters who have completed their sixteen-year education. Youngsters can choose training in accordance with their interest and aptitude to take their first step to self reliance.

Malik Tabraiz said that intending candidates should visit e-Rozgar centre at government associate college of commerce or apply online.