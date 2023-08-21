Youngsters held for aerial firing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Police arrested two youngsters for aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

According to police spokesperson, District Police Officer Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal took notice and ordered the arrest of the accused after the video of displaying weapons and aerial firing went viral on social media.

Headmarala police arrested Saeed Akhtar and Usman of Chakrala and Machrala and recoveredweapons from their possessions.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.