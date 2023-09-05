Youngsters need to enhance skills to compete in market: VC KU

Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday said that our youngsters have to enhance their skills rather than only complaining regarding job shortages in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Tuesday said that our youngsters have to enhance their skills rather than only complaining regarding job shortages in the country.

The varsities are not responsible for awarding degrees only they have to focus on improving the skills of students so that they can prepare themselves for local and international markets, he said this while addressing the recruitment drive initiated by the KU Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization at the Karachi University business Incubation Centre (KUBIC).

A large number of students of the Departments of Commerce, Karachi University Business school, and Public Administration participated in it.

Dr Khalid Iraqi said that students who want to be successful in their entrepreneurship setup should understand that they must have a good coordination of their minds and hearts so that they can use positive energies in the right direction to produce results that are acceptable everywhere and could click easily in the market.

On this occasion, the Regional Head of the Human Resource Department of Zameen.com Khawaja Saad Tariq said that it was good to see the potential and talent among the students of the University of Karachi and hoped that his company would be able to pick a good number of students from the campus.

Earlier, the KU Director ORIC Dr Syeda Hoorulain said that the KUBIC is regularly pitching creative ideas in the market and participating in almost every competition to show their skills and innovative ideas. She mentioned that KUBIC is also doing a mentorship for young entrepreneurs.

She shared that 55 fresh graduates and final-year students from the faculty of management and administrative sciences appeared in the interview process.

The in-charge of KU Public Administration Department Dr Saima Akhtar said that such kind of recruitment drive will encourage students and also provide them with job opportunities.

Executive senior sales Zameen.com Adeel Khan, senior executive talent acquisition specialist Iqra Zameer, and others were also present on this occasion.