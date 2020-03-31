(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Youngsters in Karachi, mainly comprising die heart supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan, are registered to be quite enthusiastic in joining the Corona Relief Tiger Force announced by their leader to expedite the series of COVID-19 related relief measures adopted by the federal government

Ahmad Hasan is one of the young students who have been anxiously waiting to be part of any such exercise with due realization that facilitating relief activities is also an obligatory component of his religion.

He is fully conscious that even tracing the people who are in real need and deliver relief goods at their doorstep, under the existent situation, can have associated risks but claimed that he knew how to ensure his protection as well as those around him against the viral infection.

"I am fully conscious of the fact and being a medical student find myself to be better prepared for the task," he said mentioning that many of his class and college fellows want to make proper use of their time as their classes are suspended for quite some time.

Ms. Rabia Rafiq, a school teacher considers this initiative a way forward towards establishment of the much cherished dream cited to be welfare state.

"Once this is actually materialized we can hope that the initiative is actually instituionalized," commented the young professional.

Acknowledging that the pandemic is global and cannot be taken lightly Zeeshan Haider, a final year of Dow University of Health Sciences said it was time that people rise above their differences and join the Tiger Force.

"Lockdown that has brought to halt economic activities and rendered thousands stranded at their homes with no support, has landed us to a critical phase demanding immediate action," he said emphasizing that there is no room for complacency.

Rafiya, a student already registered as volunteer for field hospital (isolation ward) established at Expo Center - Karachi, by the federal government and Pakistan Army, is equally keen to be part of Corona Relief Tiger Force.

"This is the time to deliver and serve our country," she said mentioning that a mechanism is in place to train the volunteers expected to serve at the Expo |Center.

"Extreme care is being taken for those who who want to deliver and no risk is being taken towards their safety," said the student waiting to be called by authorities.

Muhammad Amir Jamil, an student of business administration, is also anxiously waiting to be part of Corona Relief Tiger Force as he said that inhabitants of slums scattered in and around Gulshan e Maymar, his area of residence, are still waiting for relief.

"With the exception of some locals no body has come forward to help them and these are the people who are passing through real difficult time," he said.

Jamil said he also wanted to play a role in raising public awareness about the critically needed precautionary measures as "many in my surrounding are yet to realize the importance of social isolation".

Thoroughfares have been closed but people can be found roaming around in small lanes, continuing with their lives as they are on vacations and enjoying lives, said the young man who was equally concerned about the kids allowed by their parents to play outside.