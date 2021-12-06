Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive': Fehmida Mirza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Sports Dr Fehmida Mirza Monday assured that the government would ensure equal and merit-based sports opportunities to male, female and special abled persons under mega 'Kamyab Jawan sport drive'.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the program was being designed in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Program and Higher education Commission, adding that equal opportunities for the youth would be ensured.

She said with the support of all provinces including Gilgit Beltistan and Kashmir a coordination committee was established, adding, after provincial coordination committee's input the final sports policy would be announced.

She said the overall sports infrastructure for less developed areas would be upgraded, adding, the up gradation of sports facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC) in Islamabad besides extending support in training of the coaches and athletes was among the topmost priorities.

Fehmida said government was also taking strict actions against land grabbing incidents, adding, no any illegal occupation of playgrounds and parks would be tolerated anymore.

She said that occupied playgrounds would only be utilized for sports and other healthy recreational activities by the youngsters, adding, the network of indoor gyms for women would be expanded all over the country.

Replying a question, she said the out of merit culture would be ended and federation would provide equal access to every youth including women.

Minister said that national sports talent hunt was started at the school and college level while a systematic policy for sports was also being formulated at the national level. She said all the stakeholders had been taken into confidence so as to devise a better sports policy.

She also encouraged media for awareness drive of this program at grassroots level and advised women to take active part in country's historic 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive' as it is a best opportunity for youth to explore their talent on national and international levels.