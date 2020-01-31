Younis Hammad Presents His Book "Memories Of Film Nagar" To Governor Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Eminent journalist and writer Yunus Hammad met Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday and presented the third edition of his book "Memories of Film Nagar".

Member Sindh Assembly Jamal Siddiqui was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

The Governor Sindh congratulated Yunus Hammad on compiling the history of showbiz in the country into a book and said that his efforts would create awareness and provide guidance to the youths.

Younas Hammad told Governor Sindh that the book is based on his authentic knowledge and the purpose of writing it is to preserve the events and circumstances of the showbiz in a book form.