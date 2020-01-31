UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Younis Hammad Presents His Book "Memories Of Film Nagar" To Governor Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:36 PM

Younis Hammad presents his book

Eminent journalist and writer Yunus Hammad met Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday and presented the third edition of his book "Memories of Film Nagar".

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Eminent journalist and writer Yunus Hammad met Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday and presented the third edition of his book "Memories of Film Nagar".

Member Sindh Assembly Jamal Siddiqui was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

The Governor Sindh congratulated Yunus Hammad on compiling the history of showbiz in the country into a book and said that his efforts would create awareness and provide guidance to the youths.

Younas Hammad told Governor Sindh that the book is based on his authentic knowledge and the purpose of writing it is to preserve the events and circumstances of the showbiz in a book form.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Film And Movies Governor Showbiz

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

23 minutes ago

LUMHS sets up "Postgraduate Teaching Room" at Phar ..

1 minute ago

Russian NGO to Initiate New Meeting on Libya if Tr ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.