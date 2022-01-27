Younis Khan visits Karachi Police Office

Former Pakistan Cricket Captain and well-known sports analyst Younis Khan on Thursday said the arrival of foreign players in the city and holding of PSL is a sign of confidence in the performance of Karachi police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Pakistan Cricket Captain and well-known sports analyst Younis Khan on Thursday said the arrival of foreign players in the city and holding of PSL is a sign of confidence in the performance of Karachi police.

He expressed these views during his visit to Karachi Police Office and in a meeting with Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, according to spokesperson for Karachi Police.

Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas paid tributes to former national cricket team captain Younis Khan for glorifying the country's name through his excellent game.

Younis Khan on the occasion paid tributes to martyred police officers and personnel in the fight against crime and terrorism in the city.

Karachi Police Chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas presented a commemorative shield of Karachi Police to Younis Khan and thanked him for his visit.