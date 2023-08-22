Younus Dagha directs for smooth services to people

The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Planning & Development Muhammad Younus Dagha on Tuesday directed the officers of Board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh to remove defects in the accounts and registrations as well as provide smooth services to the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Planning & Development Muhammad Younus Dagha on Tuesday directed the officers of board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh to remove defects in the accounts and registrations as well as provide smooth services to the people.

While presiding over a meeting at BoR Sindh, He said that e-registration system should be introduced to facilitate the citizens and save time.

Dagah said that the provision of the best services to the citizens was the responsibility of the government.

Earlier, the BoR Sindh officers gave a detailed briefing to the Interim Provincial Minister about the department.

Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh Baqaullah Unar, Member RS&EP Waseem Shamshad, Secretary Land Revenue, Member Gothabad Scheme, IG Registration, and other senior officers attended the meeting.