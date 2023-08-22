Open Menu

Younus Dagha Directs For Smooth Services To People

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Younus Dagha directs for smooth services to people

The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Planning & Development Muhammad Younus Dagha on Tuesday directed the officers of Board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh to remove defects in the accounts and registrations as well as provide smooth services to the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Planning & Development Muhammad Younus Dagha on Tuesday directed the officers of board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh to remove defects in the accounts and registrations as well as provide smooth services to the people.

While presiding over a meeting at BoR Sindh, He said that e-registration system should be introduced to facilitate the citizens and save time.

Dagah said that the provision of the best services to the citizens was the responsibility of the government.

Earlier, the BoR Sindh officers gave a detailed briefing to the Interim Provincial Minister about the department.

Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh Baqaullah Unar, Member RS&EP Waseem Shamshad, Secretary Land Revenue, Member Gothabad Scheme, IG Registration, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Government Best

Recent Stories

Imaan Mazari gets post-arrest bail; Ali Wazir sent ..

Imaan Mazari gets post-arrest bail; Ali Wazir sent jail

10 minutes ago
 Smokers urged to quit smoking to avoid heart disea ..

Smokers urged to quit smoking to avoid heart diseases

10 minutes ago
 CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms an ..

CARACAL to showcase commercial line of firearms and hunting rifles at ADIHEX 202 ..

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest killin ..

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest killing of a civilian at LoC

17 minutes ago
 China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

China Cultural Counselor calls on Minister

17 minutes ago
 Shehbaz prays for success of chairlift rescue oper ..

Shehbaz prays for success of chairlift rescue operation

17 minutes ago
Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

28 minutes ago
 CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

28 minutes ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Pakistan v Afghanistan 1st ODI scores

28 minutes ago
 3 development schemes approved

3 development schemes approved

32 minutes ago
 EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliograph ..

EPA continues efforts to revolutionise bibliographic data in UAE’s publishing ..

39 minutes ago
 Two abducted in separate incidents

Two abducted in separate incidents

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan